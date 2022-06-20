Juneteenth Jams! 15 Black Power Anthems To Bump At The Cookout

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Juneteenth everyone!

Today we celebrate a day that signifies the freedom of our ancestors from slavery, and the decades of hard work each generation afterwards put in to the culture so that many of us today and those in the future can live in a society built on equality.

There’s no one way to celebrate Juneteenth, whether you’re getting even blacker on the beach or throwing something on the grill to break bread with loved ones. However, none of those activities are complete without some good tunes to set the mood.

That’s where we come in!

From the soulful sounds of ’60s and ’70s R&B to the hard-hitting beats and rhymes heard in hip-hop during the ’80s and ’90s, the theme of Black empowerment has played a pivotal part in how our culture remained both entertained and woke to what’s going on. We decided to put together a few songs for today’s special occasion that not only sum up what Juneteenth means to Black people everywhere but also because, well, it’s Black Music Month, too! Get some good headphones, or maybe a few amped up speakers, and press play on these 15 powerful bangers that were made especially to uplift Black people everywhere.

We threw in a few obvious picks, like Public Enemy speaking facts on Fear of a Black Planet and Beyoncé adapting afrobeats for The Lion King: The Gift and its accompanying film/visual album BLACK IS KING. You’ll also find a few on here that may surprise you, or maybe even never heard before. All we hope is that you enjoy the vibes and let the music remind you how beautiful it is to be Black!

Keep scrolling to hear 15 songs that each highlight Black empowerment in their own way and will definitely have you jammin’ for Juneteenth:

