Joy Sunday Is Always In Her Fashion Era: 5 Times She Was A Style Powerhouse

Joy Sunday is a fashion goddess. The Nigerian American actress who rose to prominence portraying Bianca Barclay, the glamorous siren-queen at Nevermore Academy in Netflix’s Wednesday, has stolen our stylish hearts with her pressure-applying chic ensembles that we can’t get enough of. The beauty’s Instagram is a magazine full of calculated slays that have us hitting the like button like nobody’s business. Not only is the Dear White People alum killing it in her new acting role, but she’s also creating fashion moments that live rent-free in our heads.

Sunday brings Bianca to life by blending character and personal aesthetics. As she revealed in Harper’s Bazaar, her real‑life taste heavily influences Bianca’s wardrobe. “Honestly, a lot of Bianca’s style comes from my personal style,” and the role encouraged her to be more playful, turning everyday dressing into “a character” of its own.

Joy Sunday is A Fashion Girlie

Sunday’s style is a sassy blend of theatrical drama and personal authenticity. Her aesthetic echoes the gothic undertones of her role while staying rooted in bold expression and individuality. At the Wednesday Season 2 premiere, the New York native stunned in a monochromatic red ensemble by Alexander McQueen that featured a structured knit mini dress, floral lace tights, fringe detail, lace-up boots, and a wide-brim hat adorned with a tassel. This look alone proved why the thespian should be on everybody’s best-dressed list.

Sunday’s fashion tells stories of confidence, Black beauty representation, and a creative spirit unafraid of bold color or texture. In an industry often favoring neutrality, the actress’ aesthetic remains cinematic and true to self, making her an emerging style icon. Jump in below to check out five reasons why she’s a Bonafide fashion powerhouse.

1. Punk Schoolgirl Remix Joy Sunday takes preppy to the next level in this head-turning Burberry ensemble. The layered plaids clashed perfectly, creating a rebellious schoolgirl effect. Black heels and wire-rim glasses polished the look, giving it a vintage London vibe. 2. Denim But Make It Couture In this bold denim mini dress, Joy Sunday channeled ’90s supermodel energy with a modern twist. The structured corset bodice, zip-front detail, and thin black, leather straps offered both shape and simplicity. The deep indigo hue flattered her skin tone beautifully. 3. Sci-Fi Barbie Bombshell Joy Sunday turned up the volume in this show-stopping, ultra-feminine ensemble. She worked a sculpted white corset with exaggerated bow-like sleeves paired with a sleek, metallic-pink mini skirt, blending hyper-modern glamour with playful fantasy. Sunday topped it off with long pink gloves and a silver handbag. 4. Bodie Odie Joy Sunday was a bombshell in this vinyl burgundy gown that showcased all of the actress’s curves. The sleek silhouette, paired with Joy’s regal presence, made this outfit a couture moment. 5. Poppin’ in Pink Joy Sunday served an entire Sex and The City moment in this adorable pink peplum dress that she layered over an ankle-length matching skirt. We love that the thespian pulls most of her outfits together with just minimal accessories, allowing her beauty, poise, and style to complement her looks.