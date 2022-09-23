10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives

Jordyn Woods proves that no man can destroy what God has in store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position of someone’s best friend. Her resume can speak for itself now that Jordyn is making major business moves, like her new collection with SHEIN.
Jordyn’s glow-up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine clothes. She puts on for the thick girls!
“Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else,” Woods said in her HB cover story from 2020.
Jordyn doesn’t have to do much in terms of hair and makeup. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe.
Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 25 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I’m excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 25th solar return, we’re counting down ten times Jordyn Woods casually slayed fashion.
1. Jordyn Woods spotted in LASource:Getty
Ahead of her birthday, Jordyn Woods was spotted in LA dressed to the nines. The entrepreneur was decked out in an all-black ensemble that oozed elegance and glamour.
2. Jordyn Woods in Fendi
Come on, legs! Jordyn Woods showed off her stems in a Fendi bodysuit, serving curves for the girls.
3. Lady in Black
Jordyn Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her friend’s wedding. The socialite wore a gorgeous black dress that hugged her body in all the right places.
4. JORDYN WOODS AT HER PRE-BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, 2021
Jordyn Woods kicked off her pre-birthday celebration in a charmed barely-there Area RTW 03 Draped Crystal Mini Dress. The socialite and entrepreneur’s jaw-dropping look was the talk of the weekend!
5. JORDYN WOODS IN MATTE COLLECTION, 2021
Jordyn Woods had her bountiful curves on display in a printed cutout dress from Matte Collection. The model is known to wear the brand’s swimsuits while vacationing.
6. JORDYN WOODS AT THE COIN CLOUD COCKTAIL PARTY, 2021Source:Getty
Ryan Destiny and Jordyn Woods attended the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by artist and actor Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The two beauties gave us urban angelic vibes in white and off white ensembles.
7. JORDYN WOODS AT SPOTIFY’S HOUSE OF ARE & BE EVENT, 2021Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended Spotify’s House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She looked flawless in a black, cut-out gown.
8. JORDYN WOODS AT UOMA PRIDE MONTH AND JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION LAUNCH EVENT, 2021Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended UOMA Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration launch event at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on June 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. The socialite wore a green and white mesh House of CB set.
9. JORDYN WOODS AT POST MALONE’S 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended Post Malone’s 2018 American Music Awards afterparty event in black shorts, a matching bandeau top, and a sequins blazer. This girl has legs for days! For makeup, she opted for a simple glam look. She honestly doesn’t need to do much in that department. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail that showed off her face.
I love this simple, stylish look for an awards show afterparty. Lycra shorts will make it easy for her to drop it low when her favorite song comes on! The blazer is conservative touch to an otherwise casual, athleisure ensemble.
10. JORDYN WOODS AT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’S GO RED FOR WOMEN RED DRESS COLLECTION, 2019Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress event in a flawless red sequins dress. She used her curvy shape to her advantage to give us a modern-day interpretation of Jessica Rabbit. The floor-length dress featured a thigh-high slit and a deep-V neck.
This event was full of beautiful women dressed in gorgeous red ball gowns in the name of heart health. The annual event featured Skai Jackson, Sherri Shepherd and of course Jordyn Woods. This exclusive fashionable fundraiser is known for raising awareness about the American Heart Association and how to address heart health.