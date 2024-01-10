Jimmy Kimmel Comically Roasts “Hamster-Brained” Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Claims, Social Media Reacts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

with the former dissing the latter for millions to watch on TV.

Kimmel’s still angry about the Jeffery Epstein allegations Rodgers tossed on his name last week while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said before McAfee mentions the wine cellar the QB appears to be in. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

So, Kimmel made sure to eviscerate him during his seven-minute monologue on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He began by saying that his initial denial response was proved once Epstein’s list of associates was released and his name was absent.

“And then it did come out and, of course, my name isn’t on it … I don’t know Jeffrey Epstein, I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein, I’m not on a list, I wasn’t on a plane or an island or anything ever,” Kimmel said seemingly shocked that people actually believe in wild conspiracy theories.

Kimmel says he doesn’t actually believe Rodgers thinks his name would be mentioned on the list, but just that his ego was hurt after he made fun of him.

“He just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated,” Kimmel said. “He’s particularly upset, I think because I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list.

So, what does Kimmel do? He proceeds to make fun of him again through a masterful roasting session. He lists a gang of instances that cause him to question Rodgers’ intelligence, including his anti-vax stance and how his success on the football field doesn’t translate to any real knowledge of science.

“Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him,” Kimmel continued. “We learned during COVID, somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology. He put on a magic helmet, and that G made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card, they were both in the word ‘Aaron,’ OK? Can you imagine that this hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?”

The late-night host adds that he would accept an apology but won’t hold his breath waiting for Rodgers to extend an olive branch because that’s what a “decent person would do.”

Peep the roasting above and see how social media’s reacting to the latest round of beef below.

Jimmy Kimmel Comically Roasts “Hamster-Brained” Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Claims, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com