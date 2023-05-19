Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown has passed away. He was 87.
Jim Brown is considered by many to be the greatest football player to ever live.
Brown, a prominent civil rights leader, was the NFL’s MVP in 1965. He rushed for 12,312 yards in his 9-year career. He had 106 rushing touchdowns, 126 total touchdowns, and 15,549 all-purpose yards.
From Newsday.com:
A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife, Monique, by his side.
Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964 and retired in his prime after the ’65 season to become an actor. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”
To see the entire Newsday report, [click here].
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
2. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
3. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
4. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
5. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
6. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
7. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
8. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
9. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
10. Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him [WATCH]
-
Da Brat and Judy Address Backlash from "Jiminy Cricket" Comment [WATCH]
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Porn Site Gives Angel Reese ‘Generous Offer’ After ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos Go Viral
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up