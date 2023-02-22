Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy?! ATL Twitter Says JD Ain’t Goin’ Out SAD!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s official, ATL’s own, Jermaine Dupri will be going against hitmaker extraordinaire, Diddy . Now let’s keep it real, we’ve gotten some of our favorite songs from both of these producers. Diddy with ‘I Need a Girl Part 1 & 2’, I’ll Be Missing You, to even some current ones like his smash with Bryson Tiller, ‘Gotta Move On’.

Now JD’s hits get the party going every time with songs like, ‘I Think They Like Me’, ‘Jump’, & the 2001’s summer anthem ‘Where The Party At’. Now the question is, WHO GOT THE BETTER CATALOG? Not only that, but to make this historic event even bigger, it will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ATLiens from around the world are going hard for the hometown hero.

Check out some of the best reactions to the announcement of Jermaine Dupri vs Diddy

