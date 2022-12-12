Fans Mourn The Loss of ‘The White Lotus’ Beloved Patron In Season 2 Finale

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The second season of “The White Lotus” ended on a somber note. Fans are mourning the loss of one our favorite White Lotus patrons. As the second season came to an end, fans shared their reactions to the highs and lows of the season finale, which debuted last night (Dec. 11) on HBO Max . Read more about the season 2 finale and see fan reactions inside.

The HBO series tied up loose ends throughout the season and proved that sometimes a getaway to Sicily isn’t as beautiful as it may seem. For some of the show’s favorites, it was actually a trip worth dying for.

Fans are devastated to discover the loss of Jennifer Coolidge’s beloved character Tanya after two seasons. After having some suspicions about Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his luxurious gay friends, Tanya ended up jumping to her death after a bloody massacre on the lofty yacht. Tanya killed nearly every person on the yacht including Quentin as she grew suspicious of their motives.

She noticed a photo of Greg and a guy that looked like her husband Greg (Jon Gries) as young lads. Tanya began to connect the dots when her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) woke up in a hotel with Quentin’s “nephew” Jack (Leo Woodall). He drunkenly admitted that Quentin has financial issues, which made Portia question everyone’s intentions. Though they were wined and dined in Palermo, both Tanya and Portia had a bad feeling about these guys.

Thanks to Jack’s kindness, Portia made it out of Palermo alive. Meanwhile, fans now mourn the loss of their favorite White Lotus character. May Tanya rest in peace.

Elsewhere, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) situation came to a head as he continued to accuse her of having sex with his former college roommate Cameron (Theo James). Harper admits to kissing him, but Ethan was convinced it was more.

He stormed the beach to have a deep sea battle with Cameron. Ethan took a huge jab to Cameron’s face, leaving him bruised. Ethan and Cameron’s wife Daphne had an exchange of words, where she gave him her nuggets of wisdom for a happy and successful marriage. The two snuck off to Isola Bella where they seemingly had a rendezvous of their own.

Despite an awkward last dinner, all was right with the young couples, with Ethan and Harper even getting in some vacation sex during their final night.

Meanwhile, Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and White Lotus manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) had their own steamy night, which led to the aspiring singer taking over permanently for Giuseppe (Federico Scribiani).

Then there was Albie (Adam DiMarco), who proposed that Lucia move with him to Los Angeles. He convinced his dad Dominic (Michael Imperioli) to give him €50,000 as “karmic payment” so he could help her be free of her supposed “pimp.”

Well, city girls are up 50k. She ran with the money, taking one last glance at Albie before she left him sleeping alone on his final morning.

Fortunately, for the youngest White Lotus patrons, there is light at the end of the dark tunnel. Albie ran into Portia at the airport on their way back to the states. After telling her about the unidentified drowning victim and the yacht full of corpses, Portia realized what really happened to her boss. They both revealed they had gotten played during their stay and they ultimately decided to swap numbers. There’s one win.

Check out fan reactions from “The White Lotus” season 2 finale below:

