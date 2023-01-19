Jenna Ortega & Hayden Panettiere Return In The Horrifying Official Trailer For ‘Scream VI’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The direct sequel to last year’s Scream and the sixth installment in the series will hit theaters in early March. This week (January 19) we got the official trailer for the slasher film, you can check it out below!

Scream VI continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings (sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks). The four of them leave Woodsboro in hopes to start a new chapter in their lives in New York City. Their plans are halted when their new home is plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer. Who’s going to make it out alive? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Melissa Barrera (‘Sam Carpenter’), Jasmin Savoy Brown (‘Mindy Meeks-Martin’), Mason Gooding (‘Chad Meeks-Martin’), Jenna Ortega (‘Tara Carpenter’), Hayden Panettiere (‘Kirby Reed’) and Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’) return to reprise their roles in the franchise. The cast also includes Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett co-wrote the film based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. Williamson also served as an executive producer alongside Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein took on producer responsibilities.

Scream VI is only in theaters March 10. Check out the action-packed trailer and some first look photos we got below! Share your thoughts in the comments!

