Jason Rembert’s Latest Aliétte By Jason Rembert Collection Is A Homage To Women

Stylist extraordinaire Jason Rembert is paying homage to the women who’ve inspired him with his Spring ’23 collection that debuted during New York Fashion Week.

Aliétte by Jason Rembert glided down the runway in vivid hues, fun textures, and untraditional shapes that would have any fashion lover foaming at the mouth. The stylist and designer, who started his career as an Elle intern, recently told ESSENCE, “For this upcoming NYFW, I took my time with this collection. I hope that the women I’m inspired by and admire feel seen.”

If this is how Rembert’s innovative eyes view women, then we must be pretty remarkable because his latest collection captures the essence and softness of womanhood.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to dress women who I admire,” Rembert says in an interview with Vogue. Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, and Issa Rae are just some of the names that have slayed him on the red carpet and beyond. With Aliétte, the designer shows appreciation for his many muses with a flawless collection of garments that paint the most beautiful picture.

Rembert concluded NYFW with a swanky show that featured some notable front-row fixtures. Actress LaLa Anthony served in a red and white printed ensemble, partnered with oversized sunglasses and a red trench coat. Designer Sergio Hudson kept it casual in khaki shorts, a black tee shirt, and a tan jacket.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks to hit the Aliétte By Jason Rembert runway.

