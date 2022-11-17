Janine Has High “Eggxpectations” For Her Students On This ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fans are thrilled to have beloved ABC comedy series “Abbott Elementary” back this week. The eighth episode of season 2 titled “Egg Drop” featured an annoying Janine prying her way into an eighth grade science experiment. Fans celebrate with their hilarious reactions on social media.

This episode was full of exciting moments with our favorite elementary school teachers. When the eighth grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second grade class join in. Meanwhile, a holier than thou Barbara is shocked at the revealing clothing one of her student’s parents wears.

The teacher’s literally start the episode, having a “bone” to pick from their school garden. We find out later that it was a rib bone and Gregory’s way of keeping them out of his perfectly designed and groomed garden.

During their midterm development meeting, the teachers discuss their holiday plans and what activities they will be doing for their students ahead of the long-awaited break. Janine does what she does best, intruding on another teacher’s plans and inviting her second graders to be involved in his eighth grade “Egg Drop.”

Barbara addresses one of her student’s parents, who sports revealing clothing to show off her explicit tattoos. Guest star Raven Goodwin portrays Tameka’s mom, who we later discover has her own lingerie brand with more expletives written across them.

It was an unusual episode as Janine was obviously far too “eggxcited” for their physics experiment. Ms. Barber cyber stalks her student’s parent online, and Principal Ava somehow gave solid advice for once.

Eventually, Janine realized that while the egg drop may have been too advanced for her students, she could create another important lesson in the name of science. It was still a major fail, but the children smiled in the end.

Be sure to stream “Abbot Elementary” on Hulu.

Check out fans eggxpectations and reactions to the latest episode below:

