Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo

We saw by her look at this year’s Met Gala in New York City (seen above) that singer, actress and all-around modern Renaissance woman Janelle Monáe is finding much pleasure in the bare sight of her modelesque body frame.

It now looks like she’s inviting the world to continue viewing her body party as she rolls out a new album titled The Age Of Pleasure, and the promo trail has already set the tone for where the hitmaker’s famously dirty mind is at this era.





The video and its promo, which in part pays homage to the iconic 1972 Jamaica poster ad featuring soaking-wet Trinidadian beauty Sintra Bronte, is littered with every sort of appreciation of the Divine Feminine form. Janelle herself dives head-first, in many instances literally, to indulge in her love for the female body; hers is of course on maximum display itself throughout majority of the time with zero shame. She’s bold, Black (AF!), beautiful and bodacious in all the areas that matter. It’s quite a sight to see, and the overall message gets even deeper than the surface level sexuality of it all.





The Dirty Computer performer has been open on many occasions about her bisexuality, pansexuality and identifying as non-binary. The video for “Lipstick Lover,” the upcoming album’s lead single, explores all different sides of her fluidness as the video progresses, whether it be poolside orgies or, um, shoe-eating fetishes? Whatever floats your boat, Monie love!

Janelle Monae will release The Age of Pleasure on June 9. Watch the video for “Lipstick Lover” below, and also check out a few of the many on social media that are still doing their best to cool down after seeing what’s she’s cooking up in that kitchen:

