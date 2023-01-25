Jamal Crawford Says Jay-Z Has Bigger Impact On Hip-Hop Than Eminem, 50 Cent Disagrees

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jay-Z is, without a doubt, one of Hip-Hop’s greatest living artists and if he’s in a fan’s top 10 list, it would be difficult to argue against it. After retired NBA great Jamal Crawford said that Hov’s impact on Hip-Hop is bigger than Eminem’s, 50 Cent offered some slight pushback by way of an Instagram comment.

Jamal Crawford was a guest on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast show and the three-time NBA Sixth Man Of The Year award winner was asked to name his top five NBA players and then used the analogy of impact over album sales. Crawford, now an analyst for NBA on TNT, said that Jay-Z will always own a spot over Eminem because of his influence and dominance.

(Hop to the 43:00 minute mark)

50 Cent, catching wind of Crawford’s comments, replied under a Hip-Hop account (@thehiphopwolf on Instagram) regarding the former player’s assessment of Eminam by writing, “Ha bullsh*t” complete with the sneezing emoji for comedic effect.

The loyalty 50 Cent has continually shown to Eminem most likely stems from the fact that the Detroit veteran signed the Queens rapper to his Shady Records imprint and paved the road toward superstardom for him.

After notching several hits, these days 50 Cent oversees a variety of adult beverage businesses and serves as an executive producer for hit crime dramas such as Power and BMF among other ventures.

On Twitter, a light debate about Jay-Z and Eminem kicked off and we’ve got those reactions below. For what it’s worth, both of the rappers and past collaborators are legendary in their own right.

