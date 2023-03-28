Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In his latest GQ sports interview, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts listed ’10 things Jalen Hurts Can’t Live Without’. Most of his essentials were accurate for an everyday commoner: Facetime calls with granny, smells goods, daily devotional, even chapstick… but here is where things get experimental.

In his articulation of why chapstick is an essential, Hurts also mentions that he keeps two chapsticks with him at all times. One in stick form and one in tube form. “These two versions of the chapstick, they serve different purposes, I think.” Hurts said. “Middle of the game I rather have a stick of chapstick. You know if I’m just chillin’ I keep this (tube) in my car. It gets so cold out here in Philly up north it gets cold and it gets dry.”

Hurts also articulated his reasoning on going with the Carmex brand as opposed to other lip balm brands. “I think Carmex heals. You know, it kind of heals your lips.”

Watch Jalen Hurt’s Full GQ Sports interview below:

When an Eagles Fan Club Twitter account posted Jalen Hurts’ quote, the image looked very misleading as if he were signing the extension contract that all Philadelphia fans are highly anticipating.

Twitter then went on to debate the genius, or the enigma, behind carrying two different versions of chapstick at all times. Also, which brand is better! Check out the reactions below!

Jalen Hurts Sparks Chapstick Debate in Latest GQ Interview was originally published on rnbphilly.com