Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 22-year-old was booked in Kansas’ Johnson County Detention Center for three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. Soon after his arrest, he was released on a $100,000 bond early Wednesday morning.

The charges stem from a 40-year-old woman named Aspen Vaugn accusing Jackson of assaulting her in February at her club, Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Kansas.

TMZ then published surveillance videos of Mahomes grabbing her by the neck from behind before pulling her in for a kiss. Vaughn seems to push him away and grab his arm to stop him. After backing off, the man in the video grabs and kisses her again before she pushes him away.

Vaughn told the Kansas City Star that when he and his entourage entered the establishment,t she asked them to stop smoking weed. He suddenly got handsy when he asked to speak to her alone about the incident.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told The Kansas City Star. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Back in March, Brandon Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, denied the social media star did anything wrong.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” Davies told KCTV5. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Now that he’s facing four charges, Twitter is rejoicing that he’ll pay for being a creep. See the reactions below.

Jackson Mahomes Arrested On Sexual Battery Charges After Forcibly Kissing Club Owner, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com