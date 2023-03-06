Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Allegedly Forcibly Kissed Restaurant Owner, Twitter Calls Him A Dancing Creep

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

but now he’s under fire for alleged inappropriate behavior.

Jackson Mahomes is being investigated for allegedly pushing a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, after arriving with five friends.

The alleged assault occurred last Saturday, Feb. 25, and police have been reviewing the establishment’s surveillance tapes for proof.

The Kansas City Star got an official statement from the police where the owner, Aspen Vaughn, revealed that the younger Mahomes brother grabbed her by the throat before kissing her.

He first went into the basement office and denied a waiter entry who was trying to get a water bottle and shoved him away.

Then, Vaughn asked his entourage to stop smoking weed before he eventually attempted to speak to her privately about the incident with the waiter. But once he got her alone, things got out of hand.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told The Kansas City Star. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

The leaked video appears to support her claims, as footage shows a man grabbing her by the neck from behind before pulling her in for a kiss. Vaughn seems to push him away and grab his arm to stop him. After backing off, the man in the video grabs and kisses her again before she pushes him away.

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

While Vaughn hasn’t pressed charges, the police said they’d pursue that case regardless.

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Allegedly Forcibly Kissed Restaurant Owner, Twitter Calls Him A Dancing Creep was originally published on cassiuslife.com