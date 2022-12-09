Jackie Chan Reveals ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works, Twitter Begs For It To Be As Problematic As Possible

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jackie Chan made a rare appearance at the Red Sea film festival and took the stage to announce that he’s currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour film alongside Chris Tucker.

It started when Chan explained how he became a huge star in Hong Kong, Japan, and eventually took Hollywood by storm with the first Rush Hour film in 1998. He thought the movie wouldn’t do well but realized he’d been wrong once the first week numbers began to roll in.

“I got a phone call. Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker called me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don’t know how to count,” he said before addressing the flick’s next installment. “We’re talking about ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now.”

Chan went on to explain why he thinks his filmography has been so successful over the few decades, and it comes down to how involved he is throughout the process.

“There are so many good action stars. My action is better than some other people, not because I’m really good, but because I write a script suitable for myself. I can use the camera angle to make my action better. At night, I go home and edit myself and use those kinds of things to make my action better.”

Twitter got wind that Rush Hour 4 is in talks and immediately began to relive the hilarious and precarious adventures that Detective Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter find themselves in.

The jokes in the previous three films were often inappropriate and had plenty of racial undertones that wouldn’t work well in the current climate, but Twitter wants it to be as problematic as possible.

See how social media’s reacting below.

Jackie Chan Reveals ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works, Twitter Begs For It To Be As Problematic As Possible was originally published on cassiuslife.com