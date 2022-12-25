Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s 1st Signature Sneaker

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It wasn’t a matter of if but when NBA superstar Ja Morant would get his own signature sneakers. On December 25, Nike unveiled the high-flying guard’s namesake Nike Ja 1.

At a mere 23 years old, Nike is touting Morant as the brand’s first Gen Z athlete with a signature shoe.

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport,” said Scott Munson, Nike ‘s VP of Global Men’s Basketball, in a statement. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court.”

The Nike Ja 1 surely features all the latest basketball tech you would expect to serve the elite athlete, but Nike won’t be revealing said details until 2023. For now, for now we’ll have to make due with these pics and Morant will debut his new shoe during his Memphis Grizzlies’ Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Nike, the low top kicks are a homage to Morant’s “dynamic precision and determined approach to the game” As for its logo, it features a “JA” above chevron which represents his “verticality, speed and sharpness.”

Keep that price point close to $100 and we have an easy best seller. More pics in the gallery.

The post Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s 1st Signature Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s 1st Signature Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com