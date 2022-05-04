J.J. Redick Gets Praise For Smacking Down Host’s FOX News Undertones About Draymond Green

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

J.J. Redick is a real one. The former Duke star and NBA pro had to call out a fellow ESPN host’s suspect, FOX News-friendly “undertones” when discussing Draymond Green’s style of play, and is getting praise from NBA Twitter that knows exactly what he was pointing out.

In a segment for ESPN’s First Take, Redick got into it with Chris Russo, who came through with the tried and true “shut up and dribble” take when it comes to Green’s antics on the court. Russo took issue with Green’s commentary in a presser last night, where he expressed no remorse for flipping off fans, adding that if he gets fined it’s cool since he’s a millionaire. In true snowflake fashion, Russo was offended—and threw in a familiar racial dog whistle while he was at it.

“He’s so hard to root for,” said Russo. “Shut up and play. Will you please? America’s tired of Draymond Green. I deal with him constantly. Be quiet and play. We all know he has a great skill set for that team. I understand how good he is. I can’t root for him.”

Most everyone who isn’t a Golden State Warriors fan is cool on Green. However, Redick saw the Mad Dog’s jig for what it truly is.

“That has the same sort of connotations as the ‘Shut up and dribble’ crowd has toward athletes,” said Redick calmly, before adding more context. “I have a problem with that. And specifically with Draymond, the idea that America is tired of him. You do realize that the man has a very popular podcast that he hosts and talks for the majority of the episode. People listen to that. He signed a talent deal with Turner because people want to hear what he has to say, because he’s real, authentic and unfiltered.”

Then Redick took it a step further and called a spade a spade after Russo stressed that older fans of his generation didn’t appreciate Green’s behavior. And we know who those peers of his are, right?

“I’m not saying it’s a racial situation,” said Redick “The fans you’re talking about, talk about athletes the way that you just did. The people on Fox News talk about them that way. That’s the issue. I don’t actually care about fans who watched Bob Cousy play, or Wilt [Chamberlain] play. I don’t care. I appreciate that they’ve been fans that long, but I don’t appreciate the undertone.”

That undertone is the racist, know your place wink to staying in your white supremacy mandated lane. Laura “Shut Up and Dribble” Ingraham and her ilk can’t bother to hide it. Don’t believe us? {eep the reactions to Redick holding it down in the gallery to see that it’s very, very real.

Props to J.J. Redick.

