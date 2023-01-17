J. Cole, E-40 & The King Family In The Building For The Wizards vs Warriors MLK Day Game [Photos]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Last night the Washington Wizards hosted the Golden State Warriors for their annual game on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Every year D.C. is honored to pay homage to a legend who changed the world!

All over the league, NBA teams wore special warm-up jerseys displaying the message “Now Is The Time To Make Justice A Reality For All” to continue to drive the message of equality that is still needed in our lives today.

During halftime, the DC crowd was stunned with an amazing performance by Konshens The MC, Orville The Poet, The Group Fire and Charity Blackwell honoring Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. You can watch the full collaborative performance below…

What made these performances even more special is that Martin Luther King lll and his family were able to take in all in at Capital One Arena as well. They have kept Rev Dr Martin Luther King’s, his father, legacy alive and as a small gift of appreciation, the Wizards and Warriors gave jerseys with the King last name and the number 23 for this year, 2023. After the game, I asked Warriors Coach Steve Kerr how it felt playing in D.C. on Martin Luther King Day in front of the King Family, “This is a special trip for us, I don’t think we’ve ever played here on MLK Day,” Coach Kerr double checked with the Warriors PR and continued, “I just met Dr. King’s family, it was a pretty special moment. For us to play a game, here on MLK Day, to be in D.C., to visit the White House tomorrow… D.C. is always a special visit but this one is extra special given the circumstances”

This game brought out some of our favorite celebrities to D.C. including J. Cole, who tried to keep his appearance low-key but was spotted enjoying the sport he loved and even took a few pics with some lucky fans. Checkout the photos below…

J. Cole, E-40 & The King Family In The Building For The Wizards vs Warriors MLK Day Game [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com