J. Cole Drops ‘Might Delete Later’ LP, Shots Fired At Kendrick Lamar On “7 Minute Drill”

Published on April 5, 2024

J. Cole is preparing for a big weekend in his home state as he is set to headline the closing night of the Dreamville Festival, but he had time to drop a new project. The North Carolina star released his Might Delete Later LP and the closing track features a response towards Kendrick Lamar and the recent “Big 3” jab.

J. Cole dropped Might Delete Later on Friday (April 5) ahead of the 2024 Dreamville Festival weekend and the 12-song project has features from Dreamville acts Ari Lennox and Bas, along with Young Dro, Central Cee, Cam’Ron, and Ab-Soul.

The one song that has everyone’s attention however is the closing track “7 Minute Drill,” the first response from J. Cole after Kendrick Lamar fired at Drake and Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” track from the pair’s collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU.

Early thoughts on the latest album from Cole are still coming in but most are focusing their energies on dissecting the “7 Minute Drill” track with some saying it was a light jab while others were underwhelmed.

Still, this is the first time the public has seen any manner of issues between the two and it’s clear that the battle is finally heating up. Drake still has yet to respond on wax but the Canadian superstar has made some defiant statements here and there while on his It’s All A Blur tour.

With J. Cole’s latest project and salvo against Kendrick Lamar, the social media streets are talking. We’ve got reactions from X listed below.

Check out Might Delete Later below as well.

