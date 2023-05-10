It’s World Lupus Day! Check Out 7 Celebrities Living With Lupus [Gallery]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s World Lupus Day! Today (May 10) is a great time to spread awareness about the autoimmune disease and its impact on millions of people from around the world living with this chronic and debilitating disease. There are several notable celebrities who also live with lupus. Check out a gallery of the stars inside.

World Lupus Day is sponsored by the World Lupus Federation, a coalition of lupus patient organizations from around the world, united to improve the quality of life for people affected by lupus. In their organized efforts, the World Lupus Federation works to create greater awareness and understanding of the autoimmune disease, provide education and services to people living with lupus, and advocate on their behalf.

Today serves to call attention to the impact that lupus has on people around the world. The annual observance focuses on the need for improved patient healthcare services, increased research into the causes of and cure for lupus, earlier diagnosis and treatment, and better epidemiological data about the disease globally. World Lupus Day serves to rally lupus organizations and people affected by the disease around the world for a common purpose of bringing greater attention and resources to efforts to end the suffering caused by this disabling and potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

It’s a necessary day to observe in a conscious effort to increase the public awareness about the lupus diagnosis as well as its psychological, social and economical consequences. Lupus continues to be a condition, which is often misunderstood by both the public as well as medical professionals.

Celebrities like Nick Cannon, Trick Daddy and Ava DuVernay all have survived lupus or currently living with it. Fans may never know the health issues they face behind the camera, because they continue to work through the pain. This is why a day like World Lupus Day is so significant to aid in spreading awareness around the disease and effect change in the world at large.

Learn more about lupus at the World Lupus Federation’s website.

To celebrate World Lupus Day, check out a gallery of celebrities living with Lupus below:

