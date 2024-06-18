Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like R&B singerhas plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only did her NBA boo (and DUKE alum!)and thesnagged the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship, but it looks like the couple may have a little one on the way!

Last night (June 17), the “Boo’d Up” songstress popped out to join the celebration after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on their home turf. The Shade Room captured footage of Ella proudly sporting her man’s jersey at the party, and unless she’s hiding the game ball under the jersey… it’s safe to say that she’s rocking a very prominent baby bump.

What can we say… Tatum doesn’t miss both on AND off the court.

Fans on social media showed their joy on social media for the couple, who have been quietly dating since late 2020. If the pregnancy rumors are true (which, we’re just going to assume it is), it will be Ella’s first child and Jayson’s second, following his son, Deuce, who was born in 2017.

And you already know Pops had his boy right with him when the Celtics snagged the win, as showcased in this tender moment:

He deserves. Congrats…x2!

Social Media Celebrates Jayson Beating Ella’s “Shot Clock” In The Comments Below!

