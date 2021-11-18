Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In most areas, the weather is getting a little chilly and it may be time for some warmer scenery.

Traveling in general is an experience everyone should have over and over again in their lives. Whether it’s venture to a new part of your city or flying across the world, a change in environment isn’t only great for your social feed but for your mental health as well.

RELATED: Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are Offensive Overseas

Family reunions and girls trips are always fun but baecations hit different. There’s nothing like creating memories in a new place with that special someone and taking a trip out the country is even better! I’ve gathered a few baecation vlogs from YouTubers over the past two years who have traveled during the pandemic. So if you and your boo are celebrating an anniversary, a career move, honeymoon or just need some time to get away, scroll through the list below for a few ideas on tropical places you can go around the world.

Subscribe To Radio One D.C.’s YouTube Channel

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip Out The Country

RELATED: Visit 10 of the World’s Most Scenic Hiking Trails [List]

RELATED: Vacation Tips: 6 Friends You’ll Want To Avoid While Traveling

International Baecation Inspo [Greece, Bali, Cape Town + More] was originally published on mymajicdc.com