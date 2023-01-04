In The Kitchen: The Third ‘Tabitha Brown For Target’ Collection Revealed

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Last year, Target announced an ongoing partnership with actress, author and social media phenomenon Tabitha Brown , encompassing four limited-time-only collections. Celebrated for her daily doses of encouragement, Tabitha Brown teamed up with Target to deliver positive wellbeing and joy for guests through Brown’s vibrant and inspirational style. The collections span categories across apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, entertaining and more.

Tabitha Brown for Target is a progression of Target’s existing relationship with Brown, who has been an influencer partner for two years. She has inspired Target guests and team members alike with her joyful words of encouragement. In addition, this partnership is one of the many ways Target is continuing to support Black-owned businesses and partner with Black creators and designers, as part of the retailer’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment.

The first collection included apparel, swim and accessories items, in bright hues and bold patterns that are easy to mix and match. The second one was all about brightening up your home and expressing yourself with bold prints and colors. Pillows, mugs, vases, nesting trays and even chairs were included in the second installment.

Today (January 4), the third all-new limited-edition Tabitha Brown for Target collection has been revealed. The latest collection, in partnership with the two-time Emmy nominated actress, two-time New York Times bestselling author, and social media phenomenon is all about nourishment for the mind, body, and soul – offering an assortment of Tab-approved vegan food, cookware and kitchen essentials, tableware and entertaining items. The collection includes delightful everyday favorites for the kitchen and pantry that will bring love to every home and gathering.

Beginning Sunday, January 8, guests can shop the third Tabitha Brown for Target collection – with most items under $10 – on Target.com and in most Target stores. The collection will also be available via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, while supplies last. Check out some photos of the new collection below!

