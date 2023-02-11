Idris Elba Doesn’t Want To Be Described As A ‘Black Actor,’ Black Twitter Is Displeased

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

want to up their elegant swag at least a little bit. He’s popular with the Black delegation.

However, it turns out Elba no longer wishes to describe himself as a “Black actor,” because, for whatever reason, he believes Black people are held back when we affirm our racial identities.

“If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other,” Elba said during an interview with Esquire UK. “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth.”

Elba acknowledged that “racism is very real,” but he said he believes “it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be.”

“I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over,” he said.

Oh, Idris.

Listen: Maybe if I squint my eyes really hard, squeezing white supremacy to the margins of my peripheral vision, I can kiiiiiiiinda see where Elba is coming from. But for the most part, this is some “I don’t see color,” “racism will die out of we just stop talking about it” Kumbaya nonsense that just doesn’t match reality. Systemic racism is not something Black people have the power to disallow. If I’m racially profiled by a cop or Karen, it’s not likely I can just hit them with, “I’m not Black, I’m O.J.” and get myself out of a racist situation. When we’re facing housing discrimination, hiring discrimination, voter suppression, educational roadblocks, and the systematic whitewashing of Black history, we can’t just scratch “Black” from our profiles and start side-stepping all the hurdles put before us. And we shouldn’t have to.

Also, with all due respect to one of my top 5 cast members from The Wire, just because some Black celebrities allow racism to punk them out of repping their Blackness loudly and proudly doesn’t mean those of us who don’t are “obsessed” with race. Celebrating our Blackness doesn’t hinder our growth or aspirations. There’s only one reason being pro-Black could be a hindrance, and, well, that reason is racism, sir. Racism is the thing that can put you in a box, not being unapologetically Black.

And Blackness is not “just skin.” It’s also community, history and culture—a culture that tends to set the bar for what becomes popular culture.

Anyway, “rant over.” See how Black Twitter reacted below.

