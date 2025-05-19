Hypocrisy Hero Trump Claims Comey “8647” Post A Threat, X Users Disagree

Trump Claims Comey "8647" Post A Threat, X Users Disagree
James Comey is being spun as a threat against President Donald Trump, with social media disagreeing. On Thursday (May 15), former FBI director James Comey posed a photo to his Instagram account. It showed shells on the beach arranged into a formation of numbers – “86 47”. The cryptic image was accompanied by the caption, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” In restaurant culture, to “86” something means to get rid of something or someone. In pairing it with “47”, it drew immediate assumptions that the photo was a call to violence from President Donald Trump and his staff. Comey would delete the post shortly afterward, writing that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.” In a follow-up post, he continued: “It never occurred to me but l oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the administration is now investigating Comey, stating that “D.H.S. and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.” Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s director of national intelligence, called Comey out on Fox News’ Jesse Waters Primetime saying that Comey should be “held accountable” and “put behind bars” for allegedly “issuing a call to assassinate [Trump]”. Comey was fired by Trump during his first term. Trump also attacked Comey in another interview on Fox News. “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant,” Trump said, adding: “If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant? That meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear. Now, he wasn’t very competent, but he was competent enough to know what that meant.” But social media users called Trump and his supporters out for ramping things up too far, and recalled his own rhetoric against former President Joe Biden. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, user Drew Savicki wrote: “Nobody actually believes James Comey was threatening Trump. It’s all performative outrage.” In a segment with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, legal analyst Elie Honig dismissed Gabbard’s claims. “This is not criminal,” he said. “This is not a criminally chargeable threat against the president. It’s political speech. It’s way too broad. It’s stupid, it’s reckless. It’s not criminal. That’s just hyperbole that you’re hearing from the Cabinet members there.”A post by former FBI director
