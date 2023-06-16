Home Depot Girl Inspires #HomeDepotBae Challenge

Ariana Josephine, A social media creator passionate about her faith, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, has been receiving a ton of social media attention after posting herself in her Home Depot uniform. “the one job I work at that I get reminded i’m to pretty to work at” Josephine tweeted taking a bathroom mirror pic at the job.Totaling over 35 Million views and counting, Josephine has been the target of all types of reactions, positive and negative. She even got a DM from NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
But she also has started a movement, inspiring a plethora of Home Depot workers who also have been told their looks are above their current positioning in life, or just want to join in on the #HomeDepotBae trend.
Take a look at all the #HomeDepotBaes Below!
