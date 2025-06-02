Listen Live
Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In June

Published on June 2, 2025

Source: @azchike/@britrilla/@anyadessalines/@bellygangkushington / IG

Summer’s heating up, and so is the talent coming out of the gate hot. This June, Hip-Hop Wired spotlights three rising artists making serious waves in the game.
First up is Big YBA, the Durham, North Carolina native who refuses to let up. After breaking through with his soulful street anthem “Miss It” in 2024, he kept the momentum going with the seductive and melodic “Sex Me.” Now, he’s back with a brand-new EP, Way 2 Playa—a slick, Southern-smooth project that shows off his versatility and raw authenticity. YBA’s blend of gritty storytelling and catchy flows makes him a name to remember this summer. Next is ATL’s own Anya Dessalines, an R&B artist redefining nostalgic vibes. Her new single, “In The Sun,” is like a time capsule—think vintage OutKast production fused with the ethereal vocals of Aaliyah. The track feels like cruising through Atlanta in the ’90s, windows down, and emotions up. If you’re a fan of golden-era soul with a modern twist, Dessalines delivers. Lastly, the streets are buzzing with AMG Twinz, the newest signees under Future’s wing. Their track “Can’t Judge Her” is already setting summer party playlists on fire. With gritty lyrics and a high-energy delivery, these twins bring the kind of raw, unfiltered energy that ATL Hip-Hop is known for.

Check out the full list below, and turn the volume up.

 

1. Quisha

2. Big YBA

3. Just Brittany

4. Briana Shanae

5. Anya Dessalines

6. AMG Twinz

7. Vic Spencer

8. AZ Chike

9. Belly Gang Kushington

10. Ian

