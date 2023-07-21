HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Gets New Story Trailer & Limited PS5 Bundle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We got our first peak at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay during May’s “disappointing” PlayStation Showcase . Now it’s time to learn about the highly anticipated video game’s story.

Marvel Studios is not showing a damn thing at legendary Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Still, Insomniac Games was present to tease even more about the PlayStation 5 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The studio showed off the first story trailer for the game, showing us where the two Spider-Men are in their lives following the events of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The Story So Far…

In the trailer, we see Peter Parker linking up with his good friend, Harry Osbourne, son of the villainous head of Oscorp, Norman Osbourne, whom we last saw in a post-credit scene from the first game, desperately trying to save his son from dying from the same neurogenic disease that killed his Harry’s mother.

In that same post-credit scene, we saw the Symbiote in the same tank housing Harry.

Harry is no longer gravely ill, telling Peter he’s gotten a second chance and looks healthy again, or is he? Miles and Peter also have a mentor/mentee relationship after Miles reveals to Peter that he underwent some changes after being bitten by a genetically altered spider.

Miles also seeks revenge against Mr. Negative, who returns from the first game, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s main antagonist, Kraven The Hunter, who is in New York looking for his next hunt.

The Symbiote also makes appearances as we see Peter merged with it, donning the infamous black suit that affects him mentally, with MJ warning a concerned Miles that Peter is not himself and begging Miles to help him.

To close out the trailer, we finally see Venom, voiced by the legendary actor Tony Todd in all his glorious symbiotic glory. We have no idea who the Symbiote is controlling.

A Deeper Dive Into Marvel Spider-Man 2’s Story

Some Spider-Man aficionados believe this game follows the Ultimate Spider-Man storyline, and if that is indeed the case, then it’s none other than Harry.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette offered a deeper dive into the game’s story.

Per the PlayStation Blog:

“At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game,” said Paquette. “But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are struggling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but he keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider-Work instead. Meanwhile, Peter is underwater on payments for Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell, it means too much to him. And just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to find balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house. Our heroes have arrived at a confluence of crossroads, with uncertain futures, and some tough decisions ahead.”

The PS5 & The DualSense Controller Is Getting A Symbiote Touch

The story trailer wasn’t the only thing shown off at San Diego Comic-Con, PlayStation also announced a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle.

The PS5 bundle is limited and will feature the game, a custom console cover design with a matching DualSense controller.

The console covers and controller features the Symbiote trying to take over the PS5 console leaving a hint of red with the iconic Spider-Man symbol still showing.

If you own a PS5, the Spider-Man 2 console covers and DualSense controller will be sold separately. Pre-orders for the limited bundle begin on July 28 for players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal via PlayStation’s direct store and select retailers.

The bundle or the accessories officially become available starting September 1, ahead of the game’s October 20 release.

More photos of the limited edition bundle are in the gallery below.

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Gets New Story Trailer & Limited PS5 Bundle was originally published on hiphopwired.com