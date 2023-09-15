HHW Gaming: ‘Mario vs. Donkey Kong,’ OG Lara Crofts Returns & More Nintendo Direct Announcements

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The PlayStation State of Play event is a couple of hours away, but Nintendo kicked things off this morning with many games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch owners have a lot of games to look forward to playing well into 2024 as they continue to patiently wait for Nintendo to confirm the existence of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Until that day comes, there are some very exciting titles Switch owners should be excited to get their hands on this winter and in 2024.

So, in case you were still sleeping while it was going on, don’t worry. HHW Gaming has got you covered.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

The iconic rivalry between Mario and Donkey Kong comes to the Nintendo Switch. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is described as a puzzle-platforming game that will see the legendary plumber on a mission to regain a bunch of stolen Mario toys taken by Donkey Kong.

The game features local co-op play and comes to the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime

Princess Peach doesn’t need to be saved this time. In Princess Peach Showtime !, the titular character teams up with her companion, The Sparkle Theater’s guardian Stella, to stop Grape and the Sour Bunch, who have taken it over.

The trailer showcases Princess Peach’s ability to take multiple forms: Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Swordfighter Peach. The game launches on the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024

F-ZERO 99

We’re finally getting a new F-ZERO game, but it’s not exactly what fans of the iconic racer that first arrived on the Super Nintendo were asking for.

F-ZERO 99 is a battle royale race that will see up to 99 players hit the track and duke it to finish at the top. The game has new gameplay features, allowing players to customize their favorite F-ZERO racer vehicles.

The game is available right now to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft

OG Lara Croft is back! Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr are bringing the first three Tomb Raider video games and slapping them with a fresh coat of HD paint. For the retro purists, you can play using the original graphics.

We are curious to see how well this game has aged and how it will feel when it arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on February 14, 2024.

Contra: Operation Guluga

Contra is a classic, so it put a smile on our faces to see Konami and developer WayForward’s complete remaster of the iconic Nintendo shooter.

Contra: Operation Galuga brings the shooter to the Nintendo Switch with a new look and feel, and we honestly can’t wait to play this one when it launches on the Switch sometime in early 2024.

For the rest of today’s Nintendo Direct announcements, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / Mario vs. Donkey Kong

HHW Gaming: ‘Mario vs. Donkey Kong,’ OG Lara Crofts Returns & More Nintendo Direct Announcements was originally published on hiphopwired.com