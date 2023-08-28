HHW Gaming: Gamers Are Having A Blast With Nicki Minaj’s ‘Call of Duty’ Operator Skin

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a few months away, but right now, Nicki Minaj is bringing some pink energy to the current installment, and gamers are having a blast.

Roman is exacting her revenge in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone. The Queens rapper is part of the operator bundle celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop and is Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female operator, an accomplishment we are sure will become a bar in one of her future songs.

The operator bundle, which also sees the return of Snoop Dogg and will feature 21 Savage, went live as part of the COD’s season 5 worth of content. If you have not checked the Call of Duty streets on social media, it’s been a Pink Friday, with gamers sharing videos of Nicki Minaj’s Call of Duty character in action and dishing out hilarious COD banter.

“fvcking nggas up with the Nicki Minaj bundle on Cod fun asf,” one X user wrote alongside a video of Minaj’s operator spraying bullets.

Another X user wrote, “Honestly I really f*ck with the Nicki Minaj skin on COD. “Check your fire, do you know who I am?” with a video of the rapper’s operator checking someone for friendly fire.

Nicki Minaj’s History With The Call of Duty Franchise

Nicki Minaj’s inclusion in Call of Duty comes after a previous collaboration with the first-person shooter video game in 2022. The “Super Freaky Girl” crafter joined Lil Baby, Pete Davidson, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Lando Norris, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Faze Clan’s Nuke Squad for the “Squad Up” AD to celebrate the release of Modern Warfare II.

There were also rumblings that Activision linking up with Minaj directly resulted from Cardi B having to back out due to what she described as “stupid decisions” on her part, causing her to miss out on a multi-million dollar Call of Duty bag.

Still, it’s dope to see Minaj in the game and the Barbz and Call of Duty fans enjoying her presence in the game.

You can see more reactions to Minaj’s operator in the gallery below.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty

