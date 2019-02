Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Loni Love Best known for: "Chelsea Lately" "The Real"

2. Bresha Webb Best known for: "Love That Girl"

3. Aisha Tyler Best known for: "The Talk" Stand-up Comedy

4. Darmirra Brunson Best known for: "Love Thy Neighbor" "TheDarmirraShow" on Youtube

5. Kym Whitley Best Known For: "Black Dynamite" "Sparks"

6. Wanda Sykes "Curb Your Enthusiasm" "The New Adventures of Old Christine"

7. Dominique Best Known for: Tom Joyner Morning Show segment Stand-up Comedy

8. Mo'Nique Best Known for: "The Parkers"

9. Sommore Best Known for: Stand-up Comedy "Something New"