Hey Chris, THIS Is Robert Glasper: The Grammy Award Winner’s Impressive Accomplishments So Far

Robert Glasper is an award-winning pianist, producer, songwriter and musical arranger, whose career has bridged an array of musical and artistic genres. Recently, Glasper won another Grammy beating out artist Chris Brown, who had no idea who the mostly jazz musician was. Fans quickly educated an ignorant Chris Brown about Glasper’s many accomplishments. Read more about the phenomenal talent inside.

Glasper has won five Grammys and received a whopping 11 nominations across eight categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Glasper was celebrated as the winner for the ‘R&B Album’ category at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for his beloved Black Radio III album.

Brown, whose 10th studio album, “Breezy,” was also nominated but unfortunately lost to Glasper’s acclaimed album. The VA singer took to social media the night of the Grammys to complain about his loss, saying on Instagram, ““Y’all playing. Who da f— is this?” speaking about Glasper, paired with a row of crying-laughing emojis.

Brown quickly retracted his impulsive statement after doing research on his talented competitor. The singer later posted a screenshot of his direct message to Glasper, time-stamped Monday morning, in which he congratulated the musician and offered an apology.

“I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,” Brown wrote. “You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your [expletive] amazing.”

The DM to Glasper continued, “The organization isn’t doing us Blacks our due diligence… two totally different vibes and genres. So from one Black man to another, congratulations. Hope you are able to feed your family for life.”

Despite Brown’s ignorance, the Recording Academy and many of their industry peers applaud and respect Glasper for his musical contributions. He has earned 11 nominations and won five throughout his career so far. Glasper has collaborated with R&B and hip hop’s most influential acts like Common, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Yasiin Bey and Q-Tip to name a few.

Glasper is humble enough to recognize he’s not known by the entire world. He shared a comical post on his personal Instagram account, which reads, “Who the f— is Robert Glasper?”

Learning is humbling but necessary. Happy Brown was able to learn him a little something this Black History Month. Congrats Robert Glasper on another Grammy win!

Check out some of Glasper's most impressive accomplishments so far below:

