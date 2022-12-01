Here’s What The ‘Abbott Elementary’ Staff Would Bring To A “Secret Santa” Gift Exchange

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

“Abbott Elementary” returned to ABC last night (Nov. 30) with episode 9 titled “Sick Day.” The comedic mockumentary series continues with Janine taking a sick day and Principal Ava having to step in and help out. As fans prepare for the next holiday themed episode, it makes us wonder what each faculty member would bring for a gift exchange. Check out this “Abbott Elementary” Secret Santa list inside.

Last night’s episode was all about taking a much needed break. Janine is out sick for the day, so Ava grows desperate and must step in to help out. Meanwhile, Barbara and Melissa revel in the quieter-than-normal teacher’s lounge. This week’s episode felt different than the rest without the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson, who portrays Janine, to wreak havoc with her daily shenanigans at the elementary school. Still, it forced a lazy, Principal Ava to step up to the plate and virtually, do her job.

Fans can expect a more cheerful holiday themed episode next week for the season’s tenth episode titled “Holiday Hookah.” The next episode will debut next Wednesday, Dec. 7 on ABC. It follows Janine, who is convinced by a friend to go to a popular hookah club where she runs into unexpected colleagues. Jacob crashes Barbara and Melissa’s traditional holiday dinner and in the process begins to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

In the Christmas giving spirit, one Twitter user and absolute “Abbott Elementary” stan predicted what each staff member might bring for a Secret Santa gift exchange. There are gifts ranging from a practical Staples gift card to Essence Festival tickets fit for an influencer’s dream.

Check out the thread below:

