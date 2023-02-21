Here’s How Celebrities Rocked Their MSCHF Big Red Boots

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We are sure you’ve seen the Big Red Boots (BRBs) stomping up and down your social media timeline by now. They are the latest fashion trend among the celebs, and quite frankly – we aren’t here for them. These

MSCHF

boots are gigantic in size, and they resemble the Super Mario Brothers’ action figure

Yoshi’s

shoes. And, of course, Yoshi (a frog) looks fabulous in his rubbery red boots. However, we are unsure if the shoes translate well to humans.

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based brand, dropped the BRBs in early February. Since then, the $350 shoes have been hard to come by due to being sold out. They’ve been seen on stars, sports figures and influencers alike, and the reviews have been somewhat positive but mostly negative. Some people are digging the BRBs, and others can’t believe they even exist. And while we try to keep an open mind about these unique boots, something just won’t let us love them.

Regardless of our opinion, a few celebrities like Janelle Monae, Ciara and Lil Wayne have donned the BRBs with their unique flair. And though the bizarre shoes almost make us cringe, seeing how they are styled has been interesting. It has also become a competition on which celeb styles the unorthodox shoes the best. Check out the latest public figures to rock the BRBs below, and let us know who you think made them look fly.

Here’s How Celebrities Rocked Their MSCHF Big Red Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com