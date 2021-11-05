Last night (Nov. 5) Kanye West, perhaps the most polarizing figure in Hip-Hop today, decided it would be a good idea to share his personal thoughts while downing various brands of liquor on the Drink Champs podcast.

Alongside Nore and DJ EFN, the rapper rattled off opinions on everything from his highly publicized split from Kim Kardashian, beefs with Drake, repairing his relationship with Jay-Z, owing Beanie Sigel money and so much more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hey, the guy even took time out to diss Big Sean, John Legend, and Talib Kweli – three of the most humble, non-aggressive gentleman in the game. So yeah.. once the liquor set it, all bets were off.

It’s definitely one of Ye’s more colorful interviews. But as outspoken as he’s been since the start of his career, it’s fair to say we haven’t heard the latest outrageous statements from Mr. West.

Check out the gallery below for highlights from Kanye’s stop by Drink Champs.

DON’T MISS IT…

Kanye West Holds Halloween Sunday Service With Marilyn Manson

Gary’s Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby + Why Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows?

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here Are The Wildest Quotes From Kanye’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview [Video] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com