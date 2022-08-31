Here Are All The Black Executives And General Managers In The NFL

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Diversity and representation in the NFL have been hot-button topics over the past few years, and for good reason. There just aren’t a lot of Black faces in most NFL organizations, once you step off the field. The league only has three Black head coaches, Mike Tomlin, Lovie Smith, and Michael McDaniel. Since the league was founded in 1920, it’s only had 24 in total.

The NFL implemented the “Rooney Rule” in 2003, which mandated all NFL teams to interview a minority candidate when open coaching positions became available.

But in 2022, the rule took a hit after Brian Flores, who used to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL claiming there is racial discrimination in the hiring process. Specifically, Flores claims he was interviewed by a team that had already hired a new head coach.

With all the issues the league has had with hiring Black coaches, it seems to be fairing much better when it comes to Black general managers and execs. The NFL currently has eight Black general managers, as well as a host of other Black people in prominent front office positions.

In July, Sandra Douglass Morgan was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders to be their new team president, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to hold that position. According to ESPN, Morgan is also the first person of color to chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“We have so much more to do, and I’m excited to be at the helm of that growth and look forward to ushering in the new chapter for the Raiders,” Morgan told ESPN.

But she isn’t the only new Black face looking to make a way for themself in the NFL. Both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have added Black general managers to their organizations during the off-season.

Hiring more Black people in the front office means more diverse conversations, which usually leads to better results. Things have a long way to go as far as true inclusion within the NFL. The league still doesn’t have a Black owner, but the front office is a great start.

With the new season finally here, let’s take a look at a list of Black general managers and executives in the NFL.

Check out the list below.

