Happy Nurse’s Day: Did You Know These 7 Celebrities Were Once Nurses

“The Lady With the Lamp” — or as she is more widely known, Florence Nightingale — founded modern nursing at the end of the 19th Century. Her strict use of hand-washing and hygiene practices while caring for wounded soldiers in the Crimean War helped reduce the death rate from 42 percent to 2 percent, ushering in the world of nursing as we know it today. On May 6, the United States shines a light on the important role nurses play in our lives by celebrating National Nurses Day.

National Nurses Day is the first day of National Nursing Week, which concludes on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

In February of 1974, President Nixon proclaimed a National Nurse Week to be celebrated annually in May. Over the next eight years, various nursing organizations including the American Nurses Association (ANA) rallied to support calls for a “National Recognition Day for Nurses” on May 6, which was eventually proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Nurses make up the highest percentage of the US healthcare workforce with nearly 3 million working nurses in the country today. Nurses are more likely to sustain injuries on the job than construction workers, and they walk an average of 5 kilometers per shift. That’s just a regular day, but with the impending effects of coronavirus, nurses’ jobs have been even more challenging.

What better way to celebrate their continued efforts in healthcare than an entire week dedicated to their selfless service. The most common tradition to express gratitude to nurses across the world is throwing them a huge party. Usually, the party’s hosted by the medical faculty and staff featuring a room full of decorations, themed foods and gift cards.

Nothing will ever be enough for the work these dedicated individuals are doing, but we want to bring awareness to the importance of this job by celebrating this list of celebrities you didn’t know were nurses before they became famous.

Happy National Nurse’s Day! Check it out below:

Happy Nurse’s Day: Did You Know These 7 Celebrities Were Once Nurses was originally published on globalgrind.com