Happy New Year, Erykah Badu: A Gallery of Badu’s Greatest ‘Hits’

The queen of neo soul, Erykah Badu , celebrated 52 years of life and love yesterday (Feb. 26) in Dallas for “Another Badu Birthday Bash.” Badu ushers in the energy of Pisces season with a gentle flow and infectious spirit that is hard to deny. The legendary singer, producer and actress has a lot of love to give and she has proudly stood in her truest essence for as long as the industry has had a pleasure of knowing her. Badu has given birth to three children: Seven, Puma and Mars. She has also assisted with the births of many other children as a doula and a certified midwife. Badu is a giver of life and happily spreading her love through song and entertainment for years to come.

Obviously, she has also given us many hits over the years beginning with her debut album Baduizm released in 1997 featuring records like “On & On,” “Next Lifetime” and “Apple Tree.” Her first studio album went 3x platinum and sold over 2 million copies in the United States. Badu has released five studio albums with classic songs that withstand the test of time.

Erykah Badu has shared some of her greatest hit songs with the world. We are also impressed by some of her other greatest hits. Badu has been public with a few of her celebrity lovers throughout her career including her relationship with André 3000, with whom she shares her son, Seven, with. She has also experienced relationships with a few other famous and familiar faces.

We stan Erykah’s ability to be open to receiving love. There is a central Western idea that women aren’t allowed to freely date whoever they want without being viewed as promiscuous, but Badu could careless about society’s made up double standards.

Here’s a gallery of some of Erykah Badu’s greatest hits to celebrate another lap around the sun for the queen of neo soul.

