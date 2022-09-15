Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Honoring 20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Hispanic Heritage Month begins today (September 15) and carries on throughout the month until October 15. Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month each year by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from across the globe.

The national holiday was first observed in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and was later expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to celebrate throughout the entire month beginning on the 15th. The day of September 15 is particularly significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Other holidays such as Columbus Day or Día de la Raza fall within the 30 day period on October 12.

Today, we honor the Hispanic entertainers who have contributed to the television and film industries in their various roles onscreen. Minorities are still gravely marginalized in entertainment, making up a small percentage of actors in the top U.S. films. According to Bloomberg’s findings, Hispanic or Latino characters make up only 5% in the top U.S. films.

Though Hispanics are one of the largest minority groups in the U.S., somehow the group is one of the most under-represented in Hollywood according to a new study of the 1,300 highest grossing films in the last 13 years.

An analysis conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California finds that Hispanic and Latino actors were entirely absent from over a third of the best performing movies that year. Yet, the group makes up more than 18% of the U.S. population according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

It is even more important to celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic and Latino entertainers in the business as the entertainment industry continues to diversify its talent on and off screen. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, take a look at a list of our favorite Hispanic and Latino talents, who have been representing in some of the industry’s leading films and television series.

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Honoring 20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers was originally published on globalgrind.com