Happy Birthday, Shereé Whitfield! The GOAT Turns 54 Today

Shereé is celebrating. Turning 54, the star looks flirty and fabulous in a recent Instagram post highlighting her special day. It is the season of the GOAT – and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Whitfield is celebrating. Turning 54, the star looks flirty and fabulous in a recent Instagram post highlighting her special day.

“Of course, SHE’s going to “FTCU” bc it’s #ShereéDay,” Sheree captions her photos.

The glam-ma looks like the fit birthday queen she is in a two-piece set from her fashion line, SHE by Sheree. Perfect for the gym, running errands, or celebrating your time around the sun, the set is blue and white with graffiti print that reads, “SHE By Sheree.”

The birthday girl’s hair and makeup bring glam and fabulousness to the look. Shereé’s mane is brown with honey-blonde highlights styled in big barrel curls parted to the side. Her face glows with a slightly smokey eye shadow and a popping nude lip color.

Celebrities, fans, and friends jumped into the starlet’s comments to send good vibes. Fellow reality personalities Cynthia Bailey, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Kenya Moore are among many dropping birthday wishes.

Shereé joins “The Traitors” with fellow RHOA star Phaedra Parks

The January Capricorn celebrates her birthday just weeks before she is to star in Peacock’s “The Traitors” Season 2. The reality show returns with 21 celebrities competing in a series of challenges to earn up to $250,000.

Set in a Scottish castle, contestants must survive each episode while developing a plan to steal prizes from others while not revealing who is “stabbing them in the back.” Season 1 of the popular show placed reality TV icons against everyday people, but the newest season is all about the star power. Other celebrities on the show starting January 12 include Phaedra Parks, Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen, and Deontay Wilder.

Celebrating Shereé’s birthday in style

Since first gracing television screens, Shereé has been known for her sexy sense of style. No one can check her when it comes to a fashion slay or stand-out moment. So, in honor of her 54th birthday, HB looks at some of her most fabulous ‘fits.

Scroll to see our gallery below.

Happy Birthday, Shereé Whitfield! The GOAT Turns 54 Today was originally published on hellobeautiful.com