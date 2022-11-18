Happy Birthday: Check Out A Round Up of Mike Epps’ Funniest Moments Inside

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Comedian, actor and producer Mike Epps has made a name for himself in Hollywood. Today (Nov. 18), the entertainer celebrates his 52nd birthday . It made us think of the countless moments he has made us laugh. Check out a round up of Mike Epps’ funniest moments inside.

The beloved stand-up comedian and actor has given fans some extremely memorable characters onscreen. He’s most famously known for the role of Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next. Epps later appeared in The Hangover and The Hangover Part III as “Black Doug.” More recently, he created his own Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” where he stars as Bennie Upshaw alongside Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.

Epps was born and raised in Indiana and he doesn’t hesitate to remind his fans exactly where he comes from. His third Netflix stand up special, “Indiana Mike” debuted on the platform earlier this year, offering the Internet even more ammunition to crown Epps as one of the funniest comics of our time.

Though the actor is known for his funnier roles, he has continued to show his vast acting range. Epps has portrayed more serious roles including the 2012 remake of Sparkle, the 2015 film Bessie, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

It is thrilling to see Epps expand his filmography, but fans are always going to cherish his funniest moments the most. Happy Birthday, Mike!

To celebrate Mike’s life and career, check out some of his funniest moments yet below:

