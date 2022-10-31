Halloween Heroes: 10 Black Characters That Saved The Day In Horror Films

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy Halloween, family!

Whether trick-or-treating with the kids or party-hopping with the kinfolk, tonight is about letting your spooky side shine. Of course, there’s also nothing wrong with calling it a night by staying in with a good horror movie marathon playing at the crib. if that’s the route you’re going in, might we suggest a few films where the person who saves the day at the end actually looks like one of us?

When it comes down to it, Black people haven’t always had the best of luck when it comes to the horror genre. More often that not, we usually either end up getting killed off first or made to be the comic relief — still killed off, too! On a rare occasion though, you may catch a handful of us making it to the end. If we’re lucky, you might even get a Black protagonist that ends up being the one to solve the mystery or even karate chop the killer — more on that later!

In short, we thought it would be a good idea this Halloween to pay some homage to those select few that made horror movie history when it comes to heroic Black representation. While there’s definitely still a lot of work that Hollywood needs to do in order to even out the survivor rate, these 10 fictional heroes and heroines proved to moviegoers everywhere that Black people aren’t just good for jokes or adding to the body count.

Snuggle up, check under the bed and make sure you put both locks on the door! Take a look below at 10 Black horror movie survivors — ‘Halloween heroes,’ if you will — that not only made it to the end but played a key role in taking out the killer overall:

