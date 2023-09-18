Halle Berry Says Drake Used Her Photo For “Slime You Out” Cover Art After She Declined, Social Media Reacts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we all await his oft-delayed album For All The Dogs, he’s got Halle Berry at his neck. For his latest single, “Slime You Out,” he took the song title literally, and the cover art features a photo of Berry covered in slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

We first got wind of Berry’s opinion of her photo being used on Instagram when she cryptically posted, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!”

Then, a social media user asked the actress her opinion on the cover art, and she kept it honest, responding, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Fans began to complain and say that Drake’s such a prominent artist, he should have respectfully reached out to Berry’s management to get her blessing on the photo. However, it turns out he did, and she declined, but he went ahead anyway.

“He did have his people call my people call my people and I said NO. I didn’t like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway! You see…that is the disrespect. Not cool!” she told another user in the comment section.

Other fans quickly came to Berry’s defense, and she agreed to stick to her principles. She wasn’t fully happy with the song’s context and didn’t know what “slime you out” even really meant.

Drizzy’s long been a fan of the actress, even having rapped on the Migos’ “Versace” remix from 2013, “I’m tryna give Halle Berry a baby and no one can stop me.”

Drake’s also known for displaying his crushes on some custom clothing and gave Berry that treatment in 2019 by donning a jacket with her face on it as her Bond Girl character Jinx from 2002’s Die Another Day.

The two had a friendly relationship, and Berry appeared to appreciate the crush by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a shirt that read “Here for a good time not a long time,” which are his lyrics from Big Sean‘s “Blessings.”

“I thought, ‘Wow, Drake. Thank you,’ Of course, I wasn’t going to let that go undone. So, today, I posted something, just for Drake,” she told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of her reaction after seeing the jacket.

See how social media’s reacting to Drake going against Berry’s wishes by using the cover art below.

