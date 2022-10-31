Hahahalloween: Hilarious Steve Harvey Sit On It Challenge Goes Viral

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy Halloween! Everyone’s favorite time of year to dress up is once again upon us and as usual, people are eating it up. Every year, we see a lot of new trends and costumes go viral. People’s creativity, effort and execution all come into play and we end up with magic. This year isn’t any different than the ones that have come before it.

This year though, there is one celebrity who has been a clear cut favorite costume. Steve Harvey. The 65 year-old television host, producer, actor, and comedian has been an overwhelming choice of many participants this year. Whether it’s his famous bald head, his unmistakable mustache or his sharp sense of style, people have been spot on with their impersonations of him. People aren’t just stopping at dressing like him though. The ante has been upped by high school girls across the country.

In a trend that has went viral stemming from TikTok, the girls portray Steve Harvey the Family Feud game show host. They use a voiceover from an episode of the show where Steve poses the question “Name something you like yo’ girlfriend to do to your face.” As the contestant responds and says “Sit on it,” the person pretending to be Steve gets super excited in celebration of the answer. It doesn’t end there. As the bell to indicate the answer is right rings, the real celebration comes. The girl hits the splits to show how much she appreciates the answer. It is very simple but hysterical at the same time. Check out a gallery of some of the funniest videos of the Steve Harvey Sit On Challenge.

