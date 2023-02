Gucci Mane’s Clone Is an NBA Referee?! [Photos]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

HOL’ UP! Did the internet find Gucci Mane’s doppelganger? When Guwop said, “I’m ballin‘ like an athlete but got no jumper” he may have been serious. All jokes aside, NBA Referee James Williams favors the Atlanta rapper… A LOT.

NBA fan favorite ref, James Williams has done over 700 regular-season games in a span of 13 seasons. Recently has commented on being mistaken for Gucci Mane, “I’m actually shocked when somebody on the floor calls me James, everybody calls me Gucci or Guwop. I’ve really just embraced it.”

Good to hear Gucci’s twin is being a good sport about it! Rapper by day, NBA Referee by night, check out some photos and funny reactions of Gucci Mane’s clone below!

Gucci Mane’s Clone Is an NBA Referee?! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com