‘God of War Ragnarok’ PC, ‘Marvel Rivals,’ ‘Astro Bot,’ ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ & More Shown Off During PlayStation’s State of Play Presentation

PlayStation held its latest State of Play presentation, with plenty of trailers to marvel at.
The folks at PlayStation told us ahead of time what to expect from its 30+ minute presentation, promising to give gamers” live updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”
That’s exactly what they did with this presentation; whether it lived up to your expectations determines what games you thought PlayStation would show.
State of Play Shows Concord Story & Gameplay Trailers
Concord, the 5v5 character-driven, first-person multiplayer shooter from Firewalk Studios, started the presentation.
Before jumping into gameplay, a roughly 5-minute cinematic reveal trailer introduces us to the crew of the Northstar—a group of guns-for-hire known in our galaxy as Freegunners.
Following the reveal trailer, we finally got to see some gameplay, which is giving Overwatch meets Destiny 2 PvP vibes.
If Concord is high on your list, get excited because a beta is coming in July, and the game will officially launch on August 23.
The game will be available for preorder on June 6.
God of War Ragnarok Brings Kratos & Atreus’s Latest Adventure To PC
PlayStation continues bringing its console hits to PC, and God of War Ragnarok is next. The critically acclaimed game concludes the story that began in 2018’s God of War and will feature a bevy of improvements, like super ultra-widescreen support, upscaling technology, and unlocked framerates.
God of War Ragnarok Vahalla DLC will also be included when the game arrives on September 19.
Marvel Rivals Trailer Shows Off Venom & Adam Warlock Gameplay
A hero shooter, but with your favorite Marvel Comics characters? Hell yes.
NetEase blew our minds in March when they announced Marvel Rivals, which many described as Overwatch with Marvel licensing.
The new trailer showed more gameplay and our first look at Venom and Adam Warlock in the game. The reveal also confirmed that the game will come to consoles and that a close beta is on the way for PlayStation owners.
There were plenty of other announcements as well.
You can hit the gallery below for more trailers.
1. DYNASTY WARRIORS: Origins – Announcement Trailer
Dynasty Warriors: Origins unleashes the largest armies ever seen in the series while also introducing a new hero to the exhilarating 1 vs. 1,000 action that made the franchise famous. But before I go any further, please take a look at the announcement trailer.
DYNASTY WARRIORS: Origins, coming 2025!
2. Infinity Nikki – Gameplay Trailer
Have you heard of Nikki? Developed by Infold Games, the Nikki series is a collection of dress-up games that’s evolved over the course of 12 years. Nikki has grown alongside her fans. And with each generation, we aim to elevate our technology and expand our scope. We constantly push ourselves to enhance our series’ quality. In this fifth installment, Infinity Nikki, we merge dress-up gameplay with the open-world genre, allowing Nikki to explore by using the special abilities of different outfits in a warm, delightful world. This can enrich players’ gaming experience and spice up their life.
The open-world dress-up adventure game “Infinity Nikki” is about to start its PlayStation®5 beta test.
3. Ballad of Antara – Announcement Trailer
Ballad of Antara is an action-RPG with multiple playable characters. These characters possess the power to traverse the two worlds of normalcy and unimaginable. We call them “Emissaries”. Each Emissary has their own unique class, gameplay capabilities, and their own enticing, mysterious stories we want to tell.
Finding and rallying these Emissaries across the world, strengthening your forces, and discovering the truth behind the calamity of this land, are your primary goals in Ballad of Antara. The young girl shown at the end of our reveal trailer is the key to this endeavor. You will help her undo the devastation done to this desolate world through trials, twists, and confrontation, and witness her growth along the way.
Ballad of Antara is an upcoming fantasy Action RPG from TipsWorks Studio and Infoldgames, releasing in 2025 on PlayStation 5.
4. Skydance’s BEHEMOTH – First Gameplay
Studio and publisher Skydance Games offered a first look at gameplay for its upcoming action adventure VR game, Skydance’s BEHEMOTH, slated to release later this year.
The gameplay trailer offers viewers a glimpse of the breathtaking traversal gameplay, brutal physics-based hand-to-hand combat and larger-than-life boss battles that await them. Skydance’s BEHEMOTH tells an original story set in the Forsaken Lands, the plague-ravished wasteland of a once glorious empire, where its inhabitants are driven mad and cities have fallen to ruin.
Players take on the role of a cursed warrior embarking on a perilous quest to rid the Lands of an insurmountable threat: the monstrous Behemoths. In glorious VR fashion, this treacherous journey will bring the warrior to their limits, requiring their wits, skills, and unyielding determination to overcome whatever brutality the Forsaken Lands have in store for them.
Our team is proud to present Skydance’s Behemoth, out Fall 2024.
5. Alien Rogue Incursion – First Gameplay
The first next-gen Alien VR game, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player, action-horror game featuring an all-new storyline. A high tension shooter developed with Unreal Engine 5, players will need to stay frosty as they explore an overrun facility on the inhospitable planet Purdan.
Experience the next level of action-horror in VR, coming to PS VR2 this Holiday 2024. Wishlist now.
6. Monster Hunter Wilds – 1st Trailer
Monster Hunter Wilds is an action-RPG that lets players freely explore a living world and experience best-in-class combat as they take down fearsome monsters alongside friends.
Monster Hunter Wilds comes to PlayStation 5 in 2025.
7. Until Dawn – Gameplay Trailer
When eight friends return to the isolated lodge where two of their group vanished a year prior, fear tightens its icy grip, and their mountain retreat descends into a nightmare with no escape.
Face your fears and determine who survives Until Dawn in this seminal horror classic rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 consoles and PC.
Coming Fall 2024.
8. Where Winds Meet – Announce Trailer
Embark on an epic adventure in “”Where Winds Meet,”” an oriental Wuxia open-world action-adventure RPG that draws inspiration from the romantic and fantastical martial arts works, offering a distinctly oriental experience of boss battles and open-world exploration.
Play as a young swordsman, wielding nimble Wuxia artistries and powerful Kung Fu as you unveil the mysterious veil of your identity and forge your own Wuxia legend in this tumultuous historical era!
9. ASTRO BOT – Announcement Trailer
In this brand-new game, you will explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro’s scattered crew. Hold on tight to your Dual Speeder and dive down to each unique planet, from lush forests, sandy beaches, hot volcanoes to more surprising locations such as a gigantic hourglass or the canopy of a singing tree!
To get help on his mission, Astro can use over 15 new abilities offering unique play styles. As you would expect from an Astro game, these take full advantage of the DualSense controller, its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers so you can feel every little step along the journey. Among the many new powers, you will find Barkster, the Bulldog Booster that lets you air-dash and smash through enemies, metal and glass, the Twin-Frog Gloves that offer long-range punching and the ability to swing and the Giant Sponge that lets you suck up water from the environment to grow huge and cause massive (and slightly moist) destruction. Combined with improved Astro controls, these new powers take the Astro platforming experience to new heights, while remaining accessible for all. We can’t wait for you to get your hands on these and let us know how they feel.
Charge into a brand-new, supersized adventure with ASTRO across more than 50 exciting and diverse worlds on September 6, 2024.
Pre-order begins June 7 ,2024.
10. Path of Exile 2 – Console Announcement Trailer
Path of Exile 2, the next generation free-to-play action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, will be coming to PlayStation 5, and now with a great new feature, couch co-op.
Path of Exile has always been a game that plays great with your friends, but until now, you needed multiple devices to play it on. For Path of Exile 2 though, we really wanted to bring the experience of playing together to the couch.
Players can play collaboratively on a single account, or log in with two separate Path of Exile accounts on the same console.
In addition, Path of Exile 2 is introducing full cross-play and cross-progression. Play with your friends without losing any progress!
Early Access is available on all platforms in late 2024!
11. Silent Hill 2 – Release Date Trailer
Silent Hill 2 set to release on October 8th.
Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill.
There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… “My name… is Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her.
Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.