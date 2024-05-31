‘God of War Ragnarok’ PC, ‘Marvel Rivals,’ ‘Astro Bot,’ ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ & More Shown Off During PlayStation’s State of Play Presentation

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

PlayStation held its latest State of Play presentation, with plenty of trailers to marvel at.

The folks at PlayStation told us ahead of time what to expect from its 30+ minute presentation, promising to give gamers” live updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

That’s exactly what they did with this presentation; whether it lived up to your expectations determines what games you thought PlayStation would show.

State of Play Shows Concord Story & Gameplay Trailers

Concord, the 5v5 character-driven, first-person multiplayer shooter from Firewalk Studios, started the presentation.

Before jumping into gameplay, a roughly 5-minute cinematic reveal trailer introduces us to the crew of the Northstar—a group of guns-for-hire known in our galaxy as Freegunners.

Following the reveal trailer, we finally got to see some gameplay, which is giving Overwatch meets Destiny 2 PvP vibes.

If Concord is high on your list, get excited because a beta is coming in July, and the game will officially launch on August 23.

The game will be available for preorder on June 6.

God of War Ragnarok Brings Kratos & Atreus’s Latest Adventure To PC

PlayStation continues bringing its console hits to PC, and God of War Ragnarok is next. The critically acclaimed game concludes the story that began in 2018’s God of War and will feature a bevy of improvements, like super ultra-widescreen support, upscaling technology, and unlocked framerates.

God of War Ragnarok Vahalla DLC will also be included when the game arrives on September 19.

Marvel Rivals Trailer Shows Off Venom & Adam Warlock Gameplay

A hero shooter, but with your favorite Marvel Comics characters? Hell yes.

NetEase blew our minds in March when they announced Marvel Rivals, which many described as Overwatch with Marvel licensing.

The new trailer showed more gameplay and our first look at Venom and Adam Warlock in the game. The reveal also confirmed that the game will come to consoles and that a close beta is on the way for PlayStation owners.

There were plenty of other announcements as well.

You can hit the gallery below for more trailers.

‘God of War Ragnarok’ PC, ‘Marvel Rivals,’ ‘Astro Bot,’ ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ & More Shown Off During PlayStation’s State of Play Presentation was originally published on hiphopwired.com