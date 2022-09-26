GOATED: Happy 41st Birthday To Serena Williams!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

There are very few people who can argue that they are the absolute greatest to ever do something. This is even more true when it comes to sports. When you hear names like Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods , Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan , you think of some of the most dominant and winningest icons of all time. There’s another name that undoubtedly belongs on that list. That name is Serena Williams

Under the teachings of her mother Oracene Price and father Richard Williams, Serena started playing tennis at the very young age of four years old. She followed in the footsteps of her older sister Venus Williams and went pro at just 16. From that point forward, she became the most dominant athlete her sport has ever seen. Serena spent 319 weeks ranked as the world’s number one player by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), including a record 186 consecutive weeks. On five separate occasions, she finished as the year-end number one five times. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time. Additionally, Serena won fourteen double’s titles with her sister Venus. She also won three of her four Olympic gold medals alongside her older sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that she is the highest earning woman athlete of all-time.

The Williams sisters are credited with ushering in a new era of power and athleticism in women’s professional tennis. Whether it’s fighting back from gruesome injuries to reclaim her number one ranking multiple times or winning a Grand Slam while pregnant with baby Olympia, Serena’s perseverance and will to win are unmatched. She is a role model and ambassador to women of all ages worldwide. On her 41st birthday, we want to celebrate the GOAT with a gallery of some of our favorite photos of her. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SERENA!

GOATED: Happy 41st Birthday To Serena Williams! was originally published on globalgrind.com