That’s my best friend! Go best friend! You better!!!

Another national day to celebrate the beautiful people in our lives. National Best Friend Day acknowledges the people we have chosen to carry us through our journeys. Join us in celebration with a gallery of our favorite celebrity best friends below!

Today, we tell our best friends how much we appreciate their companionship. Let’s be real: A friend is hard to come by and finding a BEST friend is nearly impossible. You two could be longtime besties like Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland or new best friends like Michael Rainey, Jr. and Gianni Paolo. Since the day you met, it feels like you had known each other your entire lives. It feels as if no time is lost when you reunite after so much time away from one another. Maybe, kindred spirits from a past life.

Whether they’re near or far, these are the relationships we nurture and cherish for as long as we wish.

National Best Friend Day was created in 1935 by the U.S. Congress. History says they chose June 8, because its usually a pleasant day in all regions of the country, making it perfect for outdoor activities to spend with your most special friend. Get outside and celebrate with your bestie or send them a special note to say how much you love and appreciate their unbelievable friendship.

What is a best friend to you? Comment with your favorite best friend stories below.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity besties:

Go Best Friend: Here’s A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celebrity Besties To Celebrate National Best Friend Day [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com