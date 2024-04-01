Giddy Up, Cowboy Carter Fans Help Beyoncé Top The Spotify Charts [Fan Reactions]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter has topped the Spotify charts since its release last Friday (Mar. 29). Fans have been enjoying the album so far by posting viral reactions online. Learn more about how the album is doing and check out a few of our favorite fan reactions inside.

Giddy up, Beyoncé fans because Cowboy Carter is here to stay. It’s no surprise that the Bey-hive put on their cowboy boots and got in the Spotify saddle to run these numbers up for Beyoncé’s release weekend.

Some fans first enjoyed the leaked version of the project a day before it debuted on Friday, March 29. While many fans were upset that the illegal downloaders could dare betray their beloved Queen Bey, others made sure they streamed Cowboy Carter relentlessly. These dedicated listeners drove the project’s numbers up over 34 million streams on the Global Spotify Chart on its third day, and 19 of the 27 songs from the album are still charting.

It became Beyoncé’s largest opening streaming week on the Spotify charts. The Global numbers find her Act I: Renaissance a little higher at 172 million streams and Act II: Cowboy Carter following closely behind with 166.5 million streams. For the U.S. charts, Cowboy Carter leads with 87.3 million in comparison to Renaissance’s 68.2 million streams.

Overall, fans were pleased. They have still discovered new theories around the project, all while selecting their favorites. Fans are most impressed with the level of detail and intention Beyoncé put into the album. From the dedicated Country music artists involved. From the legendary Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to Tanner Adell, Shaboozey and Miley Cyrus, the representation is beautiful.

Check out our favorite Cowboy Carter fan reactions below:

